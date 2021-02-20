Wausau RiverWolves host 4th annual Teddy Bear Toss

WAUSAU (WAOW)- There were dozens of new attendees at the Wausau RiverWolves hockey game on Saturday night.

The RiverWolves partnered with Culvers and the Salvation Army for the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans were encouraged to bring a new or gently used teddy bear to the game and when the RiverWolves scored their first goal of the game, fans threw their teddy bears onto the ice to benefit the kids of north Central Wisconsin.

"The people in north Central Wisconsin that support us, it is important to give back, that is one of our goals every year," said Zach Serwe, the director of Business Operations. "It is a unique way to give back to those in need,"

He said they have collected more than 500 teddy bears in the last four years.