Victims remembered as Frankfurt beats Bayern in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Amin Younes has reinvigorated the Bundesliga title race by leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. Younes was involved in the buildup for Daichi Kamada’s opener in the 12th minute and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 31st. Frankfurt maintained its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games. Younes marked his goal by holding a shirt commemorating the victims of a racist attack in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals. Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. Mainz beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away.