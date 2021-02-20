Univ. School of Milwaukee makes one shot, scores in first period against Chippewa Falls

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It's WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey State Championships Saturday.

Boy's Division 2 have already taken to the ice, and now it's time for the girls.

It's the #4 seed University School of Milwaukee Co-op facing off against the #3 seed Chippewa Falls Co-op.

Penalties early in the first period caused power plays and four-on-four play, but neither team was able to score.

The teams, well matched offensively and defensively, got few shots on goal in the period. Chippewa Falls got 6, University School of Milwaukee had one.

But, that one shot by Emily Mueller led to the only goal of the period.