Sunny Saturday, Snowy Sunday

After an extremely bright and sunny Saturday, expect quite the opposite for Sunday as thick cloud cover will move in overnight. Alongside the cloud cover, Wisconsin will receive a blanket of snowfall starting around noon.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 9 Wind: SE ~ 5

Sunday: Cloudy with an 80% chance of snow starting around noon and lingering trough the afternoon/evening. 1 to 3” of accumulation expected, heaviest south of Marathon County.

High: 28 Wind: SE 5-8

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Small chance of light snow showers in the evening, especially north.

High: 35

**Be Advised that an Air Quality Alert has been issued for central and southern Wisconsin as the air quality index could reach an unhealthy level for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems. This is likely due to poor atmospheric circulation and an increase in particle expulsion from combustion heating.

Overnight say goodbye to the clear skies we saw on our Saturday as thick clouds will move in with a low pressure system passing south of Wisconsin over the end of the weekend. While not in the core of the storm, Widespread snow showers will enter the area near noon on Sunday and continue through the afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates will likely be moderate so accumulation is expected across the entire state. However, the low will be passing fairly quickly, so all snow should diminish overnight. Expect 1-3 inches of total snowfall in the area with the heaviest falling south of Marathon county.

Moving into the workweek temperatures are going to jump significantly as warm air moves into the Midwest. Despite mostly cloudy skies, both Monday and Tuesday will be above normal. Monday high is forecast at 35 degrees, but breezy winds may make it feel like the upper 20s. Tuesday will be even warmer and calmer so expect temperatures to be and feel like the upper 30s. Melting snow and sun refraction will keep most cities just under 40 degrees but there will likely be an isolated 40 degree temperature here and there.

The rest of the week will not be quite as mild but will be much sunnier. Expect partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies from Wednesday - Friday with temperatures in the low 30s or and upper 20s. Saturday will still be 32 degrees, but much cloudier and a chance of additional accumulating snowfall.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 20-February 2021

On this day in weather history:

1898 - Eastern Wisconsin experienced their biggest snowstorm of record. Racine received thirty inches, and drifts around Milwaukee measured fifteen feet high. (David Ludlum)