Skip to Content

St. Mary’s Springs leads Superior by one at the end of the first period

New
10:07 am Top Sports StoriesWIAAWIAA Statewide
MagicOfMarchDefaultGraphic720x405

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It's WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey State Championships Saturday.

St. Mary's Springs and Superior are the first teams to take the ice.

Brady Welsch for St. Mary's Springs was the first to score, about four minutes into the game.

It was the only puck to make it in Superior's goal, goalie Jamin Durfee saved the other 15 shots on goal.

Superior had two shot on goal in the period, both within 30 seconds of the other.

The period ends with St. Mary Springs with one over Superior.

The Magic of March app sponsored by Delta Dental.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content