St. Mary’s Springs leads Superior by one at the end of the first period

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It's WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey State Championships Saturday.

St. Mary's Springs and Superior are the first teams to take the ice.

Brady Welsch for St. Mary's Springs was the first to score, about four minutes into the game.

It was the only puck to make it in Superior's goal, goalie Jamin Durfee saved the other 15 shots on goal.

Superior had two shot on goal in the period, both within 30 seconds of the other.

The period ends with St. Mary Springs with one over Superior.

