Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans, and the shooter also died as others shooting weapons engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking the two individuals who were later pronounced dead. He said several other people — whether employees or customers — then engaged the suspect both inside and outside of the building. The sheriff said the suspect also was killed. Guns and ammunition are sold in the outlet.