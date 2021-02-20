Scouting Winter Jamboree held after two week delay

WESTON (WAOW)- Local scouts were able to participate in their winter jamboree on Saturday.

Scouts were able to test their outdoor skills with the tools and equipment they used to make a hand made sled.

They worked together to complete a skill course with various activities.

The event was originally scheduled for two weekends ago but the extreme cold temperatures forced it to cancel.

The scouts tell News 9 they were excited to be outside again for the event.

"I am glad because I really wanted to race that sled," said 11-year-old Jonathon Duerr.

"You get fun merit badges and you get to go camping so that is really fun," said 12-year-old Aiden Meyers.

Activities also included a Cheese Ball 500 race made of a giant snow ball the scouts made.

These skills were a way for the scouts to demonstrate what they learned.