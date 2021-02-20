Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Division 1 Section 1=
Regional Final=
Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28
Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37
River Falls 66, Hudson 61
Division 1 Section 2=
Regional Final=
Kimberly 73, Neenah 65
Menomonee Falls 69, Cedarburg 63
Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69
West Bend East 56, Beaver Dam 54
Division 1 Section 3=
Regional Final=
DeForest 70, Verona Area 54
Hamilton 82, Arrowhead 74
Janesville Parker 70, Monona Grove 51
Kettle Moraine 63, Mukwonago 62
Division 1 Section 4=
Regional Final=
Burlington 59, Westosha Central 53
Franklin 79, West Allis Central 63
Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Kenosha Bradford 66
Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 74
Division 2 Section 1=
Regional Final=
Altoona 59, Somerset 54
Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 54
Onalaska 65, Tomah 48
Rice Lake 63, Amery 41
Division 2 Section 2=
Regional Final=
Ashwaubenon 70, Notre Dame 61
Luxemburg-Casco 87, Denmark 69
Seymour 62, Clintonville 48
Xavier 60, Little Chute 38
Division 2 Section 3=
Regional Final=
Edgewood 55, McFarland 53
Lake Mills 72, Stoughton 52
Monroe 53, Turner 46
Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 48
Division 2 Section 4=
Regional Final=
Brown Deer 70, Grafton 64
Martin Luther 68, Whitnall 66
Pewaukee 59, East Troy 40
Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Whitefish Bay 62
Division 3 Section 1=
Regional Final=
Aquinas 51, Prescott 44
Neillsville 38, Stratford 36
Northwestern 78, Cameron 68
Saint Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39
Division 3 Section 2=
Regional Final=
Brillion 52, Southern Door 41
St. Mary Catholic 57, Westfield Area 33
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Northland Pines 45
Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54
Division 3 Section 3=
Regional Final=
Darlington 94, New Glarus 66
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Columbus 55
Poynette 62, Richland Center 57
St. John’s NW Military Academy 70, Lakeside Lutheran 34
Division 3 Section 4=
Regional Final=
Kiel 75, Oostburg 68
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Dominican 78
Racine St. Catherine’s 51, Racine Lutheran 33
St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 54
Division 4 Section 1=
Regional Final=
Clear Lake 65, Webster 43
Edgar 50, Marathon 35
Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47
Hurley 63, Phillips 54
Division 4 Section 2=
Regional Final=
Coleman 62, Crivitz 49
Lourdes Academy 85, Shiocton 56
Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Roncalli 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Kohler 53
Division 4 Section 3=
Regional Final=
Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44
Iola-Scandinavia 67, Auburndale 55
Luther 67, Bangor 61
Necedah 68, Hillsboro 46
Division 4 Section 4=
Regional Final=
Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 49
Fennimore 51, River Ridge 44
Randolph 77, Deerfield 57
The Prairie School 76, Williams Bay 43
Division 5 Section 1=
Regional Final=
Drummond 56, South Shore 49
McDonell Central 71, Owen-Withee 50
Northwood 54, Solon Springs 38
Turtle Lake 44, Siren 30
Division 5 Section 2=
Regional Final=
Goodman/Pembine 78, Florence 69
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Oneida Nation 51
Gresham Community 76, Bowler 47
Prentice 61, Newman Catholic 57
Division 5 Section 3=
Regional Final=
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 94, Gilmanton 74
Port Edwards 64, Columbus Catholic 59
Royall 43, Highland 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 49
Division 5 Section 4=
Regional Final=
Barneveld 61, Monticello 55
Hustisford 59, Cambria-Friesland 53
Shullsburg 71, Benton 34
Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48
Division 1 Section 1=
Regional Final=
De Pere 84, Bay Port 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Division I Section 2=
Sectional Final=
Germantown 84, Kimberly 72
Division I Section 3=
Sectional Final=
Verona Area 50, Arrowhead 40
Division I Section 4=
Sectional Final=
Franklin 57, Milwaukee DSHA 54
Division I Section I=
Sectional Final=
Hudson 55, Hortonville 50, OT
Division II Section 2=
Sectional Final=
Notre Dame 70, Freedom 38
Division II Section 3=
Sectional Final=
Reedsburg Area 78, McFarland 46
Division II Section 4=
Sectional Final=
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 37
Division II Section I=
Sectional Final=
Onalaska 55, Rice Lake 33
Division III Section 2=
Sectional Final=
Westfield Area 58, Amherst 55
Division III Section 3=
Sectional Final=
Lake Mills 65, Marshall 59, OT
Division III Section 4=
Sectional Final=
Howards Grove 38, Oostburg 37
Division III Section I=
Sectional Final=
Aquinas 84, St. Croix Falls 58
Division IV Section 2=
Sectional Final=
Mishicot 57, Randolph 29
Division IV Section 3=
Sectional Final=
Bangor 67, Auburndale 55
Division IV Section 4=
Sectional Final=
Mineral Point 65, Fennimore 33
Division IV Section I=
Sectional Final=
Fall Creek 63, Phillips 53
Division V Section 2=
Sectional Final=
Three Lakes 73, Athens 30
Division V Section 3=
Sectional Final=
Assumption 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 44
Division V Section 4=
Sectional Final=
Black Hawk 55, Albany 39
Division V Section I=
Sectional Final=
McDonell Central 72, Prairie Farm 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/