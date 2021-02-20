No. 24 Northwestern women defeat Wisconsin 67-54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sydney Wood and Lindsey Pulliam scored 14 points each and No. 24 Northwestern snapped a two-game skid with a 67-54 win over Wisconsin. Veronica Burton was only 1-of-8 shooting but made all 10 of her free throws and scored 13 points with nine assists for the Wildcats. Sydney Hilliard scored 15 points with five assists for the Badgers. Imani Lewis, coming off a pair of 27-point games that included double-digit rebounds, finished with 11 points and eight boards. Both teams shot 41% but the Badgers turned the ball over 26 times, which included 11 steals and led to 21 Northwestern points.