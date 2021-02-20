Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny’s appeal

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against his prison sentence. Earlier this month, Navalny was sentenced by a lower court to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation. A judge at Moscow City Court ruled Saturday that a month-and-half that Navalny spent under house arrest in early 2015 will be deducted from his prison sentence. That slightly reduces his sentence to about 2 1/2 years in prison. The ruling came even as the country faced a top European rights court’s order to immediately free him.