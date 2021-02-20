Mexican national extradited to NY on sex trafficking charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican national accused of coercing women into working as prostitutes around the United States has been extradited to New York to face federal charges. Federal authorities say 45-year-old Hugo Hernandez-Velazquez belonged to a sex-trafficking organization that exploited women for more than 18 years. The group had a base in Queens and allegedly used beatings and forced abortions to coerce the women into working in brothels from Alabama to Connecticut. A message was sent to Hernandez-Velazquez’s attorney seeking comment. Hernandez-Velazquez faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted. Two of his siblings are also charged in the case.