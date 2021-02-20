Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Republican senators voted to convict Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, but it was North Carolina’s Richard Burr who was the most unexpected “guilty” vote. There were gasps in the Senate chamber last Saturday as Burr stood up and declared his position. But in looking back at Burr’s career, that vote didn’t necessarily come as a shock. Burr began Trump’s presidency by defending him. But Burr gradually became a quiet check on Trump’s powers as the Senate’s Russia investigation wore on. He distanced himself from Trump, pushed back on Trump’s election rhetoric and worked to protect the intelligence agencies from Trump’s interference.