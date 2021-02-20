EXPLAINER: How have storms affected COVID-19 vaccinations?

NEW YORK (AP) — Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages in parts of the country not used to extreme cold weather.

Snow and ice have hobbled transportation hubs and highways.

That has created challenges for carries such as UPS and FedEx, which have been on the front lines packaging and shipping the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines around the country.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of the vaccines going bad because of the delays.

The White House says it’s working with shippers to make sure no vaccines are spoiled and says the backlog should be cleared next week — most of it in the next few days.