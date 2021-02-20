Europe applauds Biden’s approach, stresses cooperation

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s first major foreign policy address since taking office has brought relief to many European capitals. Biden made clear during a speech to the Munich Security Conference on Friday that he rejects the “America First” and transactional approach of his predecessor. At the same time, politicians and observers cautioned on Saturday that some of the sources of tension from Donald Trump’s presidency remained and that the allies have serious work ahead of them, once Biden’s honeymoon is over. A German lawmaker who handles foreign policy says the coming months should be used to resolve open issues such as tariffs and Washington’s opposition to the Germany-Russia joint Nord Stream 2 pipeline.