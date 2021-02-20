Assumption and Three Lakes girls basketball punch their tickets to state, along with other local prep scores
Both the Assumption Royals girls basketball team as well as the Three Lakes Bluejays girls basketball team are headed to state after winning their sectional finals games on Saturday.
Boys regional finals also in action as the winners from Saturday's games advance to the sectional round starting Thursday February 26.
Here are the scores from the action on Saturday February 20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINALS
- Fall Creek 63 Phillips 53
- Bangor 67 Auburndale 55
- Assumption 65 Wauzeka-Steuben 44
- Westfield 58 Amherst 55
- Three Lakes 73 Athens 30
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS
- Medford 64 Rhinelander 54
- Neillsville 38 Stratford 36
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58 Northland Pines 45
- Hurley 63 Phillips 54
- Edgar 50 Marathon 38
- Lourdes Academy 85 Shiocton 56
- Iola-Scandinavia 67 Auburndale 55
- McDonnell Central 71 Owen-Withee 50
- Prentice 62 Newman 57
- Port Edwards 64 Columbus Catholic 59
BOYS WRESTLING TEAM STATE MEET
Marshfield loses to Waunakee 40-32
GIRLS GYMNASTICS SECTIONAL FINALS
All Around -
- Catie McPherson - Ashland
- Makala Ulrich - Medford
- Kyla Krause - Medford
- Kate Malchow - Medford
- Claire Musilff - Antigo
Vaulting -
- Kyla Krause - Medford
- Catie McPherson - Ashland
- Claire Musolff - Antigo
- Kristina Peterson - Chequamegon
- Micaela Walters - Rice Lake
Uneven Bars -
- Kate Malchow - Medford
- Avery Ahles - Mosinee
- Jaycee Erickson - Ashland
- Makala Ulrich - Medford
- Khylie Young - Grantsburg
Balance Beam -
- Makala Ulrich - Medford
- Kate Malcow - Medford
- Catie McPherson - Ashland
- Lilli Bishop - Rhinelander
- Kaley Zarda - Antigo
Floor Exercise -
- Catie McPherson - Ashland
- Makala Ulrich - Medford
- Anna Wanke - Medford
- Kyla Krause - Medford
- Kaley Zarda - Antigo