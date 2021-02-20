Assumption and Three Lakes girls basketball punch their tickets to state, along with other local prep scores

Both the Assumption Royals girls basketball team as well as the Three Lakes Bluejays girls basketball team are headed to state after winning their sectional finals games on Saturday.

Boys regional finals also in action as the winners from Saturday's games advance to the sectional round starting Thursday February 26.

Here are the scores from the action on Saturday February 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINALS

Fall Creek 63 Phillips 53

Bangor 67 Auburndale 55

Assumption 65 Wauzeka-Steuben 44

Westfield 58 Amherst 55

Three Lakes 73 Athens 30

BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS

Medford 64 Rhinelander 54

Neillsville 38 Stratford 36

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58 Northland Pines 45

Hurley 63 Phillips 54

Edgar 50 Marathon 38

Lourdes Academy 85 Shiocton 56

Iola-Scandinavia 67 Auburndale 55

McDonnell Central 71 Owen-Withee 50

Prentice 62 Newman 57

Port Edwards 64 Columbus Catholic 59

BOYS WRESTLING TEAM STATE MEET

Marshfield loses to Waunakee 40-32

GIRLS GYMNASTICS SECTIONAL FINALS

All Around -

Catie McPherson - Ashland Makala Ulrich - Medford Kyla Krause - Medford Kate Malchow - Medford Claire Musilff - Antigo

Vaulting -

Kyla Krause - Medford Catie McPherson - Ashland Claire Musolff - Antigo Kristina Peterson - Chequamegon Micaela Walters - Rice Lake

Uneven Bars -

Kate Malchow - Medford Avery Ahles - Mosinee Jaycee Erickson - Ashland Makala Ulrich - Medford Khylie Young - Grantsburg

Balance Beam -

Makala Ulrich - Medford Kate Malcow - Medford Catie McPherson - Ashland Lilli Bishop - Rhinelander Kaley Zarda - Antigo

Floor Exercise -