UN asks Emirates for ‘proof of life’ for missing princess

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has asked the United Arab Emirates for evidence that an Emirati princess held against her will for almost three years is still alive. The Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday that the case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum was raised with the UAE’s mission to the U.N. on Thursday. Earlier this week the BBC released excerpts from video diaries Sheikha Latifa said were recorded in a locked bathroom inside a Dubai villa where she was being held. The 35-year-old princess is the daughter of the hereditary ruler of Dubai. He also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.