Ukraine sanctions politician and Putin ally Medvedchuk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s national security council has placed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a politician and tycoon who is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It froze his assets for three years and prevented him from doing business in the country. The security council accused him of “financial terrorism,” but details were not immediately available. Friday’s move came two weeks after Ukraine’s president ordered the closure of three Medvedchuk-owned television channels that he accused of spreading propaganda financed by “the aggressor country” — a reference to Russia. Medvedchuk is the head of the political council of the pro-Russia Opposition Platform — For Life party, which is the largest opposition faction in the Ukrainian parliament.