TSA seeks to hire thousands of airport security screening officers ahead of travel uptick

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is working to hire thousands of screening officers by the summer.

A news release from the TSA Friday said it's launching a recruitment effort across the country to hire over 6,000 Transportation Security Officer (TSO) positions.

“Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission," said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations.

The agency said targeted recruitment, virtual job fairs and opportunities in dozens of cities have already been announced.

Benefits that come with the job include medical coverage, vacation and sick leave and retirement plans.

To view open positions for TSOs around the country, visit TSA.gov/TSO.