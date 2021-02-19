Trump repeats election claims in interviews, is unchallenged

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeated false claims that the election was stolen from him 10 times during interviews this week on Fox News Channel, Newsmax and One America News Networks. The claims were unprompted but also unchallenged in each case. It illustrates the positions that networks seeking to reach Trump’s supporters are in, when nearly two-thirds of Republicans in a recent poll question the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election. In two of the interviews, the networks did not refer to Trump as a ‘former’ president on air. Trump’s interviews, primarily to talk about Rush Limbaugh’s death, were his first on television since leaving office.