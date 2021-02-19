Toronto’s lockdown extended until at least March 8

TORONTO (AP) — A lockdown and stay at home order is being extended in Canada’s largest city until at least March 8. The shutdown in Toronto began on Nov. 23 after a second novel coronavirus wave hit the province. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the decision to extend the lockdown was difficult but necessary. Toronto’s medical officer of health asked the provincial government this week to extend the lockdown, saying she has never been more worried about the future because of new coronavirus variants.