Thorp woman charged with zip-tying puppy’s legs

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed Thursday against a Thorp woman accused of zip-tying a puppy's front legs and abandoning it near a creek.

As we first reported in October 2020, the Clark County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the pet as part of its search for the person responsible. They said the puppy was weak and skinny and the zip-ties caused severe cuts so deep they could see bone.

Now Jill Warminski faces a felony charge of animal mistreatment . Detectives say she admitted doing it, because her kids couldn't take care of the dog and neither could she. She claimed the Humane Society told her they did not have room for it.

Warminski is also charged with lying to investigators about the puppy's brother, which cannot be located.