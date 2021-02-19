Snowy Sunday afternoon then a thaw next week

Overall it will be pretty quiet through Saturday. We should have partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with isolated flurries possible. Temperatures should top out in the upper 10s but could get fairly cold Friday night with some clearing of the skies and light winds. Lows could reach several degrees below zero. In fact a few of the cold spots could reach the -10s.

Saturday will be rather pleasant for outdoor recreation with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 20s. The wind will be from the southeast to south just around 4 to 8 mph. Clouds will gradually increase Saturday night with lows around 8.

A low pressure system in the Plains will push into Illinois Sunday and spread snow across most of Wisconsin. The bulk of it will occur Sunday afternoon and evening in the News 9 area. We expect generally 1 to 3 inches of accumulation around here, with the heavier end of that range more likely south of Marathon County. There could even be some 4 inch totals in a few spots in southern Wisconsin. In any case, roads will likely be snow or slush covered and slippery throughout the state Sunday afternoon and evening. Please slow down and be careful out there! At least it will be milder with highs well into the 20s Sunday.

A large slug of warmer air that originated over the Pacific Ocean will push in early next week. It should feel pretty nice with highs around 34 degrees Monday and upper 30s Tuesday. That is a good 5 to 10 degrees above normal. It does look mostly cloudy and breezy though. There is a small chance of some light snow showers at times from late Monday into Tuesday night as some weather systems roll through southern Canada.

Somewhat cooler air will filter back into Wisconsin later next week, but it will still be much warmer than what we went through over the past few weeks. Highs for Wednesday should be in the low 30s, then into the mid to upper 20s Thursday, and back to around 31 on Friday. We do expect a decent amount of sunshine over that period.

There is some potential of snow returning to our area later Saturday next weekend. But at this time, we are not foreseeing any major storms.

Have a nice weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:40 p.m., 19-February 2021

*On February 19th in weather history:

1888 - A tornado struck Mount Vernon IL. The tornado killed sixteen persons along its 62 mile path. (David Ludlum)

1954 - High winds across the southern half of the Great Plains, gusting to 85 mph, caused the worst dust storms since the 1930s. Graders were needed in places to clear fence high dirt drifts. (The Weather Channel)