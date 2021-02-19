Police arrest suspect after search near Beloit College

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department says officers have safely taken the suspect into custody.

Update, 11:07 pm Thursday: the suspect has been safely taken into custody. We will be on scene for awhile still but wanted to let the community know that the suspect is in custody. Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

In a post on Facebook, the agency said officers would still remain on scene for a while after the arrest.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police are working to take a suspect into custody near Beloit College.

The incident began as a domestic disturbance in Janesville, according to Beloit Police. The suspect led authorities on a chase into Beloit, where stop sticks were deployed. The suspect ran from the vehicle in the 700 block of Park Avenue where authorities set up a perimeter and working to take him into custody. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Police are not sure if he's armed but has been known to be armed in the past. At this point, police say no shots have been fired.

Our Rockford affiliate WREX-TV reported the search for the suspect prompted an alert to the Beloit College campus nearby. The Officer in Charge at Rock Co. Communications did confirm to 27 News a search for a suspect near the campus included Beloit Police but couldn't say whether an alert was sent out.

WREX-TV reports a text message was sent to students that read, "ALERT: A possible shooter is on campus. Shelter in place or Escape quickly to safe place. Conceal yourself. Prevent Entry."

Law enforcement are staging near the area of Park Ave. and Emerson St., that's just a few blocks Beloit College.