Packers release LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner

3:44 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner. Releasing both players opens about $10 million in cap space. Kirksey started all 11 regular-season games he played this season. He started one of their two playoff games. He missed five games with a chest injury.  His 78 tackles for the Packers tied for second place on the team. Wagner played all 16 regular-season games for the Packers and made nine starts at right tackle. He also started each of Green Bay’s two playoff games.

Associated Press

