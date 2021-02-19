Melissa Langbehn reflects back on 30 years at News 9

(WAOW) -- February 19, 2021 marks 30 years that Melissa Langbehn has worked for News 9.

Quite the accomplishment to not only spend three decades at a station, but Central Wisconsin is where Melissa calls home.

"I consider myself really lucky that I was able to work in my hometown community, it was really a great way to have both a career and a family life," Melissa said.

From weekend reporting, to the morning and then evenign news, Melissa has truly done it all. For her, it's those stories of resilience and hope that matter to her the most.

"Somebody that's battling a huge challenge, some obstacle or battle, those are the ones that you remember," Melissa said.

30 years ago, Melissa said she didn't know she'd spend three decades here, but she's glad she did.

"It's home to me, I like being here I like the people here, it's comfortabl," Melissa said.

Melissa says she's grateful for those that tune in each night, some for 30 years.

"Thanks to everyone that watches, we really appreciate it, they're why we do this job," Melissa said.