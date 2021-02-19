Mayors Rosenberg, Wiza declare Feb. 19 ‘Melissa Langbehn Day’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — February 19 is a special day to News 9, especially in 2021.

Because, this year, not only are we celebrating the 30th anniversary of beloved anchor Melissa Langbehn, but the community is too.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau and Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point have both made proclamations declaring February 19 as Melissa Langbehn day.

News 9 is celebrating Melissa in our 5 and 6 pm newscasts. There you'll be able to hear Melissa's reflection as well as hear from those she has impacted throughout the years.

You can read the full Wausau proclamation below: