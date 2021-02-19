Marilyn Manson investigated in alleged domestic violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating allegations of domestic violence involving rocker Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner. A department statement says the incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when he lived in the city of West Hollywood. The statement gives no further details but it comes less than three weeks after actor Evan Rachel Wood wrote a social media post accusing her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse. Manson responded with his own post calling her allegations “horrible distortions of reality.” Their relationship became public in 2007 and they were briefly engaged in 2010.