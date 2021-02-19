Skip to Content

Marathon upsets Athens, other boys regional semifinal scores

Here's the complete list of boys basketball regional semifinal scores from Friday night.

  • Appleton North 98 D.C. Everest 87 OT
  • Amherst 49 Northland Pines 65
  • Colby 53 Stratford 71
  • Flambeau 57 Phillips 84
  • Rib Lake 47 Prentice 58
  • Abbotsford 44 Edgar 76
  • Wisconsin Rapids 57 Eau Claire Memorial 67
  • Hortonville 67 SPASH 47
  • Merrill 52 Medford 66
  • Mosinee 56 Rhinelander 58
  • Stanley-Boyd 50 Neillsville 61
  • Menominee Indian 60 Witt-Birn 79
  • Marathon 75 Athens 64
  • Crandon 26 Coleman 73
  • Wild Rose 30 Iola-Scandinavia 58
  • New Auburn 49 Owen-Withee 68
  • Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35 Newman Catholic 58
  • Three Lakes 64 Goodman/Pembine 69
  • Tigerton 60 Gresham 81
  • Greenwood 36 Columbus Catholic 53
  • Port Edwards 65 Almond-Bancroft 39
  • Hillsboro 54 Pittsville 43

