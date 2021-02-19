Marathon upsets Athens, other boys regional semifinal scores
Here's the complete list of boys basketball regional semifinal scores from Friday night.
- Appleton North 98 D.C. Everest 87 OT
- Amherst 49 Northland Pines 65
- Colby 53 Stratford 71
- Flambeau 57 Phillips 84
- Rib Lake 47 Prentice 58
- Abbotsford 44 Edgar 76
- Wisconsin Rapids 57 Eau Claire Memorial 67
- Hortonville 67 SPASH 47
- Merrill 52 Medford 66
- Mosinee 56 Rhinelander 58
- Stanley-Boyd 50 Neillsville 61
- Menominee Indian 60 Witt-Birn 79
- Marathon 75 Athens 64
- Crandon 26 Coleman 73
- Wild Rose 30 Iola-Scandinavia 58
- New Auburn 49 Owen-Withee 68
- Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35 Newman Catholic 58
- Three Lakes 64 Goodman/Pembine 69
- Tigerton 60 Gresham 81
- Greenwood 36 Columbus Catholic 53
- Port Edwards 65 Almond-Bancroft 39
- Hillsboro 54 Pittsville 43