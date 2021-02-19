Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in rural Oklahoma at Kansas border

MANCHESTER, Okla. (AP) — An estimated magnitude 4.2 earthquake has been recorded along Oklahoma’s border with Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. Friday near Manchester in northern Oklahoma. Grant County Commissioner Max Hess’ district includes Manchester. He said no injuries or damage have been reported. The rural area is about 55 miles northwest of where a recent series of earthquakes were recorded. Those quakes prompted state regulators to direct some oil and gas producers reduced volumes or shut down underground wastewater injection wells.