JFK’s Harvard sweater sold at auction for more than $85,000

BOSTON (AP) — John F. Kennedy’s Harvard University sweater, given away to a television cameraman who mentioned that he was chilly while interviewing Jacqueline Kennedy, has sold at auction for more than $85,000. Boston-based RR Auction said the crimson wool cardigan, featuring a large black block-letter “H” and eight white mother-of-pearl buttons, was one of several mementos from U.S. presidents sold during a President’s Day auction that ended Thursday. A signed photograph of Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad sold for more than $135,000. A lottery ticket signed by George Washington went for almost $26,000 and a touching handwritten letter from Ronald Reagan to his estranged daughter sold for almost $24,000.