Green Beret pleads not guilty in deadly bowling alley attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Army special forces sergeant has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the killing of three people and wounding of three others during a mass shooting at an Illinois bowling alley. The Rockford Register Star reports that Duke Webb, of Shalimar, Florida, appeared in court Friday via video from the jail in Winnebago County, Illinois, where he is being held without bond. The 37-year-old Webb is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 attack at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Authorities say Webb fatally shot three men and wounded two teenagers and another man. Webb was deployed to Afghanistan four times and his attorney has said he may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.