For Kelly Rowland, good things come in threes

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Rowland is already having a busy 2021: The Grammy winner gave birth to her second child, celebrated her 40th birthday and has now dropped a new EP. The project being released Friday, simply titled “K,” features six tracks heavily influenced by Afrobeat rhythms. On one of the songs, “Black Magic,” Rowland discusses learning to love her darker-toned complexion. The former Destiny’s Child member also celebrates her 20-year sisterhood with group members Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.