Doctors race to find, vaccinate vulnerable homebound people

Millions of U.S. residents will need COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave their homes. Doctors and nurses who specialize in home care are leading this push and starting to get help from state and local governments around the country. But they face several challenges. Researchers say many homebound people don’t receive regular medical care, which makes it hard to identify everyone who needs a vaccine. Supplies also are limited, and both the Pfizer and Moderna versions expire soon after a needle punctures the vaccine vial. That puts doctors in a race against the clock.