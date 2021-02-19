Bucks take on the Thunder on 5-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (16-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -11; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup against Oklahoma City after losing five in a row.

The Bucks are 9-4 on their home court. Milwaukee is eighth in the league with 26.3 assists per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 5.9.

The Thunder are 7-8 in road games. Oklahoma City ranks last in the Western Conference scoring averaging 107.7 points per game while shooting 44.9%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 114-109 on Feb. 14. Justin Jackson scored 22 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.4 rebounds and averages 28 points. Bryn Forbes is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Darius Bazley leads the Thunder with 7.4 rebounds and averages 12.2 points. Al Horford is averaging 4.1 assists and 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.