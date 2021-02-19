Britain’s Prince Philip spends third night in hospital

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip has spent a third night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week for what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.” The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of visitors arriving at the private hospital on Thursday. The palace said Philip’s admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and that he is expected to remain there for a few days of “observation and rest.” Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both the queen, 94, and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.