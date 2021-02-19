Bean Bags fly at 4th Annual Badger State Games cornhole tournament

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The bean bags were flying at 4th Annual Badger State Games cornhole tournament Friday evening in Rothschild.

Over 150 competitors will make their way to the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center. Players who take home gold, silver, and bronze medals, move on to the 2022 State Games of America in Iowa.

One of the attractions of the sport, anyone can participate in.

"When we added it four years ago, it's just something that I knew the sport was gaining popularity and again the Badger State Games. We kinda try to get something that everybody can participate in," said Nick Ockwig, the director of Badger State Games.

The tournament runs through Sunday. More information about walk up registration can be found here.