Stocks on Wall Street open higher after 3 days of losses

9:27 am National news from the Associated Press

Stocks moved slightly higher in early trading Friday, recovering some ground after three days of losses. Investors remain focused on the future of the COVID-stricken economy and the potential for more stimulus to fix it. Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, as they have done since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy. In another sign that investors were anticipating growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.31%, though that’s still low by historical standards. 

