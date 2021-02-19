Stocks on Wall Street open higher after 3 days of losses

Stocks moved slightly higher in early trading Friday, recovering some ground after three days of losses. Investors remain focused on the future of the COVID-stricken economy and the potential for more stimulus to fix it. Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, as they have done since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy. In another sign that investors were anticipating growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.31%, though that’s still low by historical standards.