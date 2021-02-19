As temperatures start to rise watch out for icicles

(WAOW)- As temperatures start to increase ice and snow will melt which creates possibilities for falling ice usually in the form of icicles.

Icicles could be found hanging on your garage roof, and above your doorway .

It is important to be aware of this because the bigger the icicles get the more damage it could do if they were to fall on you.

"In a lot of cases icicles will form on people's houses because they have insufficient insulation in their roof which causes the heat to escape and cause the snow to melt underneath which drips off in the front of the house and creates icicles," said John Lauer the Battalion Chief for South Area Fire Department.

Lauer said the easiest way to get them off is to start clearing them with a broom or stick when you notice them forming.