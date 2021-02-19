Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major U.S. airlines say they will ask passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for COVID-19 contact tracing. The trade group Airlines for America said Friday that the carriers will turn over the information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The airlines will ask international passengers for names, phone numbers and email and home addresses. But it will be strictly voluntary. The airlines have long resisted government efforts to require them to gather contact-tracing information, saying it would be expensive and time-consuming.