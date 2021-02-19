Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force inspector general will conduct a second investigation into racial and ethnic disparities across the force. Service leaders say the review will include gender and additional racial categories such as Asian and American Indian. It comes two months after the IG released a report concluding that Black service members in the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct. The review also reflects broader campaigns within the Defense Department and the Biden administration to root out extremism and racism.