A gradual warm-up and a bit of snow in the forecast

We are past the heart of Winter. Temperatures will be on a low upward climb for the next few days. Some snow could fall at times, but more snow will be melting than falling through next week.

Today: Scattered flurries early, otherwise cooler with clouds mixing with some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

High: 18 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Becoming mainly clear and cold.

Low: -5 Wind: Light NW

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and quiet.

High: 22 Wind: South 5-10

Look for a few flurries or a dusting of snow in a few spots early on today, then the clouds should gradually decrease. With a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph bringing in a little cooler air, today highs will only reach the upper teens. A little bit of high pressure will keep the weather calm for tomorrow. With sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 20s, it will be a decent Winter day.

On Sunday a low pressure system will approach from the southwest. This will turn the skies cloudy and bring a 70% chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. 1 to 3 inches looks possible with the heavier amounts south of Wausau and the lighter amounts to the north. Even though there will be some snow and clouds, high temps should reach the mid to upper 20s.

Next week will start out more Spring-like. The mercury should rise into the mid 30s on Monday, top out in the upper 30s on Tuesday, and linger in the 30s on Wednesday. A couple of weak weather systems could bring patchy light snow to the Northwoods late Monday and to the rest of the area later Tuesday, but no major accumulation is expected at this time.

High pressure will move into Northcentral Wisconsin later Wednesday and remain in the area through Friday. This means we should have a good amount of sun and pleasant conditions. Highs should be in the upper 20s on Thursday and low 30s Friday.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-February-2021

On this date in weather history: 1884 - Severe thunderstorms spawned sixty tornadoes in the southeastern U.S., killing more than 420 persons and causing three million dollars damage. Georgia and the Carolinas hardest were hit in the tornado outbreak. (David Ludlum)