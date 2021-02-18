World leaders applaud US formal return to Paris climate pact

The United States is once again part of the Paris climate accord. World leaders are applauding Friday’s formal return to the mostly voluntary 2015 agreement, saying it is symbolic and important. They say they expect the United States to show leadership in the fight against warming by setting strong targets for carbon pollution cuts by 2030. The Trump administration had announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord in 2019 but it didn’t take effect until Nov. 4, 2020. American cities, states and businesses still worked to reduce heat-trapping gases, but without the federal government.