Wisconsin State Patrol holds awards ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin State Patrol held its annual awards ceremony Thursday evening.

Awards were handed out based on troopers providing lifesaving care to people that had attempted suicide, to those suffering the affects of a drug overdose, and to those that had been in vehicle crashes.

Unit citations were also given out to troopers that responded to civil unrest in Milwaukee and Madison.

Six troopers from the Wausau post received lifesaving awards.

"Serving and protecting the public is more than a career, its a calling. It's a calling that requires dedication and sacrifice"," said Anthony Burrell the superintendent of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Other awards included trooper of the year and inspector of the year.

You can find a full list of the awards here.