Tri-Star Dairy reaches $55,000 settlement for pollution, wastewater violations

MADISON (WAOW) — The state has reached settlements with three facilities that requires payment of $190,000 for violations of pollution and wastewater violations.

The announcement was made on Thursday from Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

One of those facilities is in located in North Central Wisconsin. Tri-Star Dairy, Inc., is an animal feeding operation in Wood County.

according to the civil complaint, defendants did the following:

Discharged polluted runoff into state waters in violation of state law and the CAFO’s water discharge permit

Failed to maintain a safe level of manure in a storage pit at the dairy

Failed to report the unauthorized manure discharge as required by state law and permit

Failed to mitigate the impacts of the four-day unauthorized discharge of pollutants into state waters.

The judgement from the AG requires defendants to pay $55,000 and submit photographic proof to the DNR for the next two years so that they can ensure safe manure management and storage moving forward.

According to the press release, this is the second time Tri-Star Dairy has been prosecuted for manure management-related violations.

The two other facilities involved in the settlement are Mt. Sterling Cheese and Maple Leaf Dairy, Inc.

Read the civil complaint below.