Thompson wants 75% of UW classes in-person this fall

11:55 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he wants 75% of classes to be taught in-person this fall. Thompson told reporters Thursday that he wants students to have a typical college experience again. Thompson says the system’s coronavirus testing protocols, social distancing and masks have kept COVID-19 infection rates low. He says the time has come to resume as much of an in-person campus experience as possible this fall. Thompson says testing shows a less than 1% positivity rate on all UW System campuses. And he says there were no instances of instructors being infected by students last year.

Associated Press

