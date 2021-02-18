Spain: Dozens arrested in fresh riots over rapper’s jailing

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have arrested more than 50 people and dozens more have been injured during a second night of street protests that became violent. The demonstrations were sparked by the imprisonment of a rapper for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. They began late Wednesday as peaceful demonstrations in dozens of Spanish provincial capitals and smaller towns before erupting into violent rioting. Rapper Pablo Hasél is serving a 9-month sentence for writing a critical song about former King Juan Carlos I and dozens of tweets that judges said glorified some of Spain’s extinct terrorist groups. His supporters say that the artist’s imprisonment violates free speech rights.