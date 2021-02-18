Pelosi says bipartisan panel should investigate Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a commission to study the deadly attack at the Capitol must be “strongly bipartisan.” Pelosi said Thursday that the proposed commission should have the power to subpoena witnesses, similar to the one that investigated the 9/11 attacks. A draft of the proposal has been sent to Republicans for review. The negotiations over the commission are a new test for a Congress still shaken by the Jan. 6 riot. Legislation to stand up the commission could be introduced as soon as this week. It is an open question whether the panel will be authorized to investigate former President Donald Trump.