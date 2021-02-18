New Warming Center parks in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's a new way for people to stay warm in Wausau.

"A donor said, 'Hey we've got this bus for you... Could you use it?'" Without hesitation, Curt Deininger said yes. A use would come eventually.

He brought the news back to the Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force and they brainstormed; a daytime warming center.

"first of all we had to figure out how to ensure it, get the liability, and get everything like that covered," said Curt. Members of the task force stepped up with plans and donations.

The next question: "Where do we park it?"

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg answered that within just a few hours of being asked. She said, "they're willing to use their time and energy to help keep people safe, I want to help support that."

She set them up at lot 8, right by Whitewater Park.

The warming center will now be open on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

The Task force will offer meals on Fridays, phone chargers, and help filling out forms, applications, and resumes.

Masks and temperature checks inside the bus.