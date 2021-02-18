Lakeland boys hockey loses to Superior 4-1 in state semifinal

In their first ever state tournament appearance, the Lakeland Thunderbirds boys hockey team lost to the Superior Spartans 4-1.

Cody Olson scored the Lakeland goal in the second period to even things up, but Superior scored in the second and then twice in the third to punch their ticket to the state final on Saturday.

News 9 will air all three state hockey championship games on Saturday, starting with the boys Division 2 game at 9:30 a.m.