Gov. Evers signs tax relief bill

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill providing tax relief.

The bill provides around $450 million in tax relief to businesses and $30 million more in tax relief for low-income families.

According to the release, the bill adopts federal changes to align state tax law.

“This past year has been challenging and unrelenting for so many, but since the beginning of this pandemic, we've been committed to providing economic relief to the folks who've been affected by the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “We know business and families across Wisconsin need help now, so I’m proud to be able to deliver $480 million in tax relief for folks across our state.”